Ayushmann Khurrana Says He’s Made A Career Out Of Playing Roles Which Most Would Not Choose

If there's one thing Ayushmann Khurrana is known for, it is choosing quirky yet realistic roles. His entire filmography, right from his debut movie 'Vicky Donor', to his latest films such as 'Article 15' and 'Dream Girl' is a testament to Ayushmann being a new age Bollywood actor. Ayushmann says that he has made a career out choosing films that most actors would avoid. Read on.

According to Hindustan Times, Ayushmann spoke about the variety of films he has done so far, and said, "I've always been attracted to realistic and out-of-the-box films such as Vicky Donor (2012), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) or Andhadhun (2018).Whether it's my next film Bala, where I play a person suffering from receding hairline, or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where I play a homosexual, both these films are very challenging. I will go ahead with something quirky which other actors may think twice before taking it up. I have made a career out of it."

He further spoke about the emergence and increasing popularity of loosely defined yet interesting characters. "There is no hero or a perfect man or woman in real life. We are all imperfect people having our own complexities. As individuals, we're very complex characters. There is nothing called black and white. There is a grey area which exists in everybody. The idea is to glorify those imperfections and elevate them to a certain pedestal that it is okay to be imperfect," he said.

Although he has not done many grey characters in cinema, he said that he would love to explore them. He played grey characters a lot during his theatres days, and says it would be a lot of fun to play them now in cinema.

Ayushmann won his first national award for 'Andhadhun', a movie which was considered one of the best to in 2018.

Next up for release is 'Bala', a story about a balding man. He will star alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Bala is set to hit theatres on November 7.

