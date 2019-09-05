Ayushmann Khurrana Shares VIDEO Of His Transformation Into Dream Girl; It Will Leave You In Splits!

Ayushmann Khurrana is proving to be a chameleon when it comes to stepping into different characters. After having essayed the roles of a sperm donor, a musician faking blindness, a cop who wants to transform society, he is now all set to appear on the big screen as a woman! If you didn't already know, Ayushmann will be stepping into the character of a woman, on-and-off, in his next film Dream Girl.

The actor recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of Dream Girl, where we get to see his transformation into Pooja.

Sharing the following video on his Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Entertainment ke liye kuch bhi karega! Here's how I transformed into your Dream Girl! Catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of #DreamGirl." (sic)

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann will be essaying the role of a man, whose unique talent of being able to speak in a woman's voice, lands him a job at a female friendship call center. Ayushmann has said that this is his most masala film until now, and is super pumped about it.

The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Nidhi Bisht.Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl is scheduled for release on September 13.

