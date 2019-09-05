English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ayushmann Khurrana Shares VIDEO Of His Transformation Into Dream Girl; It Will Leave You In Splits!

    By
    |

    Ayushmann Khurrana is proving to be a chameleon when it comes to stepping into different characters. After having essayed the roles of a sperm donor, a musician faking blindness, a cop who wants to transform society, he is now all set to appear on the big screen as a woman! If you didn't already know, Ayushmann will be stepping into the character of a woman, on-and-off, in his next film Dream Girl.

    The actor recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of Dream Girl, where we get to see his transformation into Pooja.

    Ayushmann Shares A Hilarious BTS Video Of Dream Girl!

    Sharing the following video on his Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Entertainment ke liye kuch bhi karega! Here's how I transformed into your Dream Girl! Catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of #DreamGirl." (sic)

    In Dream Girl, Ayushmann will be essaying the role of a man, whose unique talent of being able to speak in a woman's voice, lands him a job at a female friendship call center. Ayushmann has said that this is his most masala film until now, and is super pumped about it.

    The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Nidhi Bisht.Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl is scheduled for release on September 13.

    MOST READ: Neetu Kapoor Thanks Everyone For Sending Love To Hubby Rishi Kapoor On His Birthday!

    More AYUSHMANN KHURRANA News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 0:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue