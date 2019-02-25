Ayushmann Khurrana Snapped At The Airport With His Mother; Hardik Pandya Also Spotted At Airport

Ayushmann Khurrana Snapped At Airport With His Mum

Ayushmann Khurrana was traveling with his mother Poonam Khurrana and they both were snapped by the paps at the airport today. Ayushmann looked cool in a white t-shirt, dark wash skinny jeans, a hooded plaid jacket and a pair of brown shoes. His mother looked elegant in an all black ethnic ensemble. After Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann will next be seen in Dream Girl, a comedy drama film, opposite Nushrat Barucha.

Hardik Pandya Also Spotted At Airport

Cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted at the airport on Monday morning. He looked savvy in a black t-shirt and black skinny denims, a navy blue graphic jacket, and a black fedora hat. He sported classic white sneakers to go with his look. Hardik was in the news recently for the sexist comments he made on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 6, and disciplinary action was taken against him and KL Rahul, who also appeared on the show with Hardik.

Raveena Tandon's Chic Airport Look

Raveena Tandon looked very chic at the airport when she was snapped today. She was wearing a beige button down jacket over a black t-shirt teamed with denims. She wore knee high black boots to go with her outfit.

Taapsee Pannu & Director Sujoy Ghosh Promote Badla

Taapsee Pannu was promoting her upcoming movie Badla, along with director Sujoy Ghosh today. Taapsee looked classy in a sleeveless white peplum top teamed with black trousers, and a black scarf wrapped around her neck. Badla is a crime thriller starring Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, it is scheduled for release on March 8th. Amitabh and Taapsee have both been busy with the promotions of the film.