Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Dream Girl To Release In Hong Kong In December

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrath Barucha starrer Dream Girl will release in Hong Kong on December 5, 2019. The official report released stated that Zee Studios International, the company in charge of distributing the film globally when it released in September this year, has collaborated with MM2 to release the film in Hong Kong.

The comedy-drama was one of the most successful movies of 2019. Released in September 2019, Dream Girl managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho and is among the star’s top three grossers at the box office. The official announcement was made by Zee Studios on social media with a caption that read, “The biggest entertainer of this season, #DreamGirl sets out on its journey to Hong Kong. The film is slated to release on 5th December'19.”

On the decision to release the movie in Hong Kong, Vibha Chopra the Head of Global Syndication and International Film Distribution at Zee Entertainment, told Indo Asian News Service, “The quirky tale of 'Dream Girl’ transcends boundaries! A film that has emerged to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year marks 5th Bollywood release in this non-traditional market after 'Barfi’, 'Dangal’, 'Secret Superstar’ and 'Hichki'. It’s always a great feeling to take such films to the unconventional territories and witness the diaspora’s reaction towards this film.”

The comic caper produced by Ekta Kapoor saw Ayushmann portray a man with the talent of impersonating a female voice. After struggling to find a job, Ayushmann's character lands a gig in a call center that provides female companionship to lonely men over the phone. The movie directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa also starred Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Raj Bhansali in pivotal roles.