Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Vacation In The Same Spot As Malaika & Arjun! View Pictures

Ayushmann & Tahira Holiday In Austria

Tahira shared this gorgeous photo of her and Ayushmann in Austria. She looks beautiful in a baby pink dress paired with white framed sunglasses, whereas Ayushmann has gone casual sporting a grey zip up hoodie and khakhi pants.

Where Malaika & Arjun Were Holidaying Just A Few Days Back!

Just some time back, lovebirds Malaika and Arjun too had shared pictures of them at this scenic location. In a post, director-choreographer Farah Khan had hinted that even Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were holidaying with Mala and Arjun. This is making us wonder why so many Bollywood couples are hitting the same vacation spot!

A Much Needed Vacation

Tahira captioned her picture, "Vacationing after a loooong time. Last year was tough! We literally had the best of both the worlds There were the best of highs and the best of lows too! Though my heart is full of gratitude for both and I don't know how to explain that! But I needed this calm. This time. This peace. Life is beautiful with you @ayushmannk #gratitude #nofilter." (sic)

Tahira Has Had A Roller-Coaster Of A Year

Tahira is enjoying a much needed break with her hubby, after a roller-coaster of a year. She was diagnosed with cancer last year but she also made her directorial debut with the short film, ‘Toffee'. Tahira has been handling the ups and downs like a boss, and her Instagram posts are inspirational!