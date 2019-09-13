Ayushmann Khurrana Thinks Priyanka Chopra’s Voice Would Be Perfect For Pooja From Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana's much awaited film, Dream Girl hit theatres today. The film is a comedy in which we see the versatile Ayushmann donning the avatar of a woman for the first time. Ayushmann plays a character by name Karamveer Singh, a man who works at a female friendship call centre, speaking in the voice of a woman over which the whole town goes crazy. His alter ego is named Pooja. Recently, Ayushmann said that Priyanka Chopra has the perfect voice for Pooja.

Speaking to Times Of India, Ayushmann said that he thinks Priyanka Chopra has one of the best voices. If it wasn't him, then she would have nailed the voice over for his character Pooja from Dream Girl.

He said, "Priyanka has got the best voice, I think. If not me, I would have recommended her to do the voice over for Pooja. Although we had to ask for her dates first or if she could dub it in the US. We thought about it, but the best thing is to dub my voice myself. As an actor, you are very satisfied like that."

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and more. It has received decent reviews from critics.

