Ayushmann Khurrana To Play THIS Role In Mulk Director Anubhav Sinha’s Next?

The trajectory of Ayushmann Khurrana's career has always been moving up, but it took off to another level in 2018. Delivering critical as well as commercial successes in Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, he is hailed to be one of the top actors in Bollywood right now. Ayushmann has left his fans and audiences wanting to see more of him on the big screen. We are all wondering what kind of movies he will dish out this year, and it is being reported that we may see Ayushmann do a role we have never seen him do before. Read further to find out which role it is!

If rumors are anything to go by here, we may get to see Ayushmann Khurrana donning a cop's avatar in a film. Mumbai Mirror reported that Ayushmann has signed on to director Anubhav Sinha's next movie. The daily quoted a source saying, "So far, Ayushmann has played a variety of characters set in real-life worlds but with individual personalities and intrinsic problems. In Anubhav's film, he gets to play the coveted part of a cop. Ayushmann will film for this movie entirely in Lucknow." Well, wouldn't it be a delight to watch such a versatile actor play the role of a cop?

Anubhav Sinha last directed Mulk, starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles, and delivered a fantastic movie to the audiences. So the expectations with his next movie are going to be pretty high.

Apart from Anubhav Sinha's movie, Ayushmann is working on Ekta Kapoor's Dream Girl starring opposite Nushrat Barucha. He will also be seen in a Dinesh Vijan production titled Bala in which he will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann and Bhumi have previously worked together in the latter's debut movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and also Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

