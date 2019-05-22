English
    Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Reveals Their Son's Shocking Reaction When She Went Bald!

    Last year, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer. However, she has been an inspiration to many who has been battling the big C like her. The star wife has been documenting her journey on her social media page and her bravery and positivity to stay strong is indeed applause-worthy.

    Recently on Pinkvilla's new show No Labels Attached, Tahira opened up about how she battled her insecurities like going bald and accepted notions of beauty in her struggle against the disease.

    Tahira Wasn't Ready To Go Bald

    Tahira told Pinkvilla, "On an emotional note, you never know how you are going to react until the situation comes. So, when I started going for my chemo, I knew I will lose my hair and I had kept one wig ready, lots of scarves ready, of different colors. I had kept everything ready because I wasn't ready to go bald."

    'I Came From The School Of Thought Where Beauty Meant Long Hair'

    "I had never imagined my bald, not even short hair. I came from the school of thought where beauty meant long hair but that was previous me. But there was one day when the extensions couldn't hold on to the humble strands of hair I had on my head. So one day I had to decide to shave it off."

    Tahira's Son Had A Shocking Reaction To Her 'Bald' Look

    'When my son saw, he was like, ‘I have seen men go bald, why did it have to happen to my mother? He told me not to meet his friends but I did exactly that, I met them and after spending 15-20 minutes, they knew all is normal. That day I redefined beauty for them."

    'Cancer Was A Minor Frustration For Me; But I Accepted It Truly'

    In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Tahira said, "I practice Nichren Buddhism. It has taught me that you have to be mentally strong. It has an impact on your physical being. It (cancer) was a minor frustration for me. But I accepted it truly. I decided that I will not live in denial and hide it from the world." She had further added, "I agree that cancer scares you and throws you off but I wanted to change that. I wanted to give hope and faith. I don't want cancer to be associated with something very negative."

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
