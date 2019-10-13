    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ayushmann Khurrana Would Like To Preserve ‘Vicky Donor’ & ‘Andhadhun’ Scripts In A Locker!

      National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way in his Bollywood film career. The actor achieved commercial and critical success right from his first movie, Vicky Donor. With a few bumps along the way, the actor has only climbed up in the industry. His immense talent and his unique choice of scripts sets him apart from others in Bollywood.

      Ayushmann Would Preserve Vicky Donor & Andhadhun Scripts!

      Ayushmann says that if he could preserve any material things in a locker, he would preserve the scripts of 'Vicky Donor' and 'Andhadhun'. Vicky Donor was his first film, and Andhadhun won Ayushmann his National Award.

      When asked this question, Ayushmann said that he would like to keep his expensive watches, and important documents safe. He added, "I am not so much of a materialistic person, but I would keep scripts of 'Vicky Donor' and 'Andhadhun' in the locker and preserve them. Or gifts from my wife which she gave me during our early years."

      Talking about what has worked most for him in his career, he said, "I have always done out-of-the-box work and what might not have worked for others, became my USP in terms of choosing scripts."

      Expressing his gratitude for being offered the films that he was, he said, "I will always remain thankful to the people associated with the film for life. Hence without a second thought, these script is something I would love to treasure in the locker."

      Ayushmann was last seen in 'Dream Girl', opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The film did decently at the box office. He is now gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Bala', which stars his former co-stars, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. It will hit theatres on November 7. Ayushmann also has 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' coming up.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 22:48 [IST]
