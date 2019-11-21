Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps Up Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Banaras Schedule

Ayushmann Khurrana, the National award-winning actor is currently busy the filming of his highly-anticipated upcoming project, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy based on the concept of homosexuality, is a spin-off to the 2017-released Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar movie, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Recently, Ayushmann and team wrapped up the Banaras schedule of the much-awaited project, which is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Popular actress Pankhuri Awasthy, who essays the character Kusum in the movie, shared a group picture of the cast and crew which was clicked during the wrap party, on her official Instagram page.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around the love story of two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and newcomer Jitender Kumar. The movie, which is said to be a sensible take on homosexual relationships will also have Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the pivotal roles. Both Gajraj and Neena have earlier shared the screen with Ayushmann in the blockbuster flick Badhaai Ho.

Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of Karthik Singh, while Jitendar Kumar appears as his love interest, Aman Tripathi. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta essay the roles of Aman's parents, while Pankhuri Awasthy will appear as his fiancé Kusum. The first promo of the movie, which was released in September this year, was widely praised by the audiences.

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood has been roped in as the narrator of the movie. Chirantan Das handles the cinematography of the movie. Editing is handled by Namrata Rao. The music score is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma under the banners T Series and Colour Yellow Productions. The promising project has been slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

