B-Town Beauties Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Kangana Ranaut Make Heads Turn At The Airport

Priyanka's All Denim Airport Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the airport on Thursday morning. She sported an all denim look, looking cool in a light blue t-shirt with a denim jacket over it and matching denim pants. She looked straight at the cameras as she walked in to the airport. Priyanka and her hubby Nick Jonas had flown to Delhi a few days earlier to attend the Roka ceremony of Priyanka's little brother Siddharth Chopra. On the work front in Bollywood, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink, starring alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Kangana Ranaut Looks Classy As Always

Kangana Ranaut is known for her airport looks for a reason. She always turns up looking elegant as ever whenever she flies across the country and the world. On Thursday Kangana looked classy in a white kurta with white churidar bottoms, and a mauve colored dupatta wrapped around her. She carried a matching mauve hand bag and wore a beautiful pair of sunglasses. After the great success of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, Amrita Puri and Mimoh Chakraborty.

Ranveer Also Spotted At The Airport

Ranveer Singh was seen at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday morning. He looked uber cool in a block striped white, orange and blue zip up hoodie which he paired with white sweatpants, and an orange Adidas hat. Ranveer has been prepping for the role former cricketer Kapil Dev for the movie '83 which is a biopic on the former Indian captain. Ranveer has just had an enormous success with his latest movie Gully Boy.

Radhika Apte Goes Make Up Free At The Airport

Radhika Apte won us with her casual no make up look when she too was spotted at the airport in the early hours of Thursday morning. Radhika was wearing a black dress with black stockings, and a black cardigan. She was last seen in the black comedy crime thriller film Bombairiya.