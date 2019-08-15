B-Town Celebrates Independence Day: Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal & Others Wish Fans

Varun Dhawan Sends Out An Important Message On Independence Day

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself waving the national flag. He captioned his post -"Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let's show the world ‘mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara' #jaihind" (sic)

Sidharth Dedicates His Wishes To Our Soldiers

Sidharth Malhotra , who is shooting for ‘Shershaah', a film on Kargil War martyr, Vikram Batra, dedicated his Independence Day wish to all our soldiers out there - "Either I will come back hoisting the flag, or I will come wrapped in it" - #Shershaah

Dedicating this Independence day to our brave soldiers! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay" (sic)

Shilpa Dons A Beautiful Green & Saffron Saree And Sends Out This Message -

Shipa Shetty posted a picture of herself donning a beautiful green and saffron saree. She wrote, "1.3 billion hearts, 1 emotion = "INDIA".

From one PROUD INDIAN, wishing you all Happy Independence Day!

#JaiHind #VandeMataram#IndependenceDay #pride #india#salute #motherland" (sic)

Vicky Takes To The Streets With Our National Flag

Vicky Kaushal also took to the streets in his patriotic fervor to wave the national flag. He posted a picture of that and wrote, "सबसे प्यारा गुलिस्ताँ हमारा है... #HappyIndependenceDay" (sic)