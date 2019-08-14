B-Town Grapevine Says Bhumi Pednekar & Jackky Bhagnani Are The Newest Couple In Town; Are They?

The personal lives of Bollywood celebrities always grab our attention. Especially when rumors of new couples start doing the rounds, we just can't hold ourselves from finding out more. The latest buzz is in B-Town is that Bhumi Pednekar and Jackky Bhagnani are dating, but the two are keeping the relationship under wraps.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Bhumi is often seen getting into Jackky's car after her gym sessions. The report stated that the paparazzi, who are always around celebrities, clicking their photos, have spotted the two together on occasions such as this. Previously, when Bhumi was asked if she was dating anyone, she had said, "I'm in a relationship with my work."

Bhumi kicked off her Bollywood career with the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and has carved a niche for herself within the industry. Since then, Bhumi has went on to act in films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,' 'Lust Stories,' and most recently 'Sonchiriya.'

She is currently filming for two much awaited films, 'Saand Ki Aankh,' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic drama film co-starring Taapsee Pannu. In Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name, Bhumi will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. Bhumi had said that the role she is playing in Pati Patni Aur Woh, is the closest she has felt to an on-screen character. "The character I play in Pati Patni Aur Woh is close to what I am in real life. She is extremely confident and she is got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people," she said.

Jackky, on the other hand, was last seen in Vikram Malhotra's 'Mitron' in 2018.

