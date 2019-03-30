Baaghi 2 First Anniversary: Fans Applaud Sajid Nadiadwala For His Varied Body Of Work

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2, a film that recorded multiple firsts at the box office celebrates it's first anniversary today. The film achieved a milestone by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever.

On the first anniversary of the action franchise, Nadiadwala Grandsons took to their Twitter sharing a video captioning, "365 days and the Roar is still on! On #1YearOfBaaghi2, #NGEFamily thanks each one for their love and support! Get ready to fight again soon.

Fans took to their social media giving a kudos to the filmmaker for his varied body of work. Here's what fans have to say.

Housefull producer Sajid Nadiadwala has HIT films coming this year pic.twitter.com/CLTA91lhdW — Sagnik Banerjee (@BanerjeeeSagnik) March 30, 2019

He is Indomitable. He is Transcendent. He is none other than Sajid Nadiadwala… pic.twitter.com/tLlIkvZyR3 pic.twitter.com/CN1JDF3ZtD — Sundar Sushmita (@Sweet_Sushi21) March 30, 2019

Kalank, Super30, Chhichhore and Housefull4 this is what Sajid Nadiadwala has for this year pic.twitter.com/tlOnGy432v — Jhanvi Kapoor (Official) (@Jhanvi_Kapoor_) March 30, 2019

With each and every film being Phenomenal and Remarkable Sajid Nadiadwala reaches new heights everyday…. pic.twitter.com/m9zxvMNrAc — Devi Singh Manya (@DeviManya) March 30, 2019

Its already 1 year to the Baaghi 2 and we cannot wait to hear more from Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 3 pic.twitter.com/o4QqweFJgn — Rambo Fernandes (@FernandesRambo) March 30, 2019

Establishing some of the most successful film franchises in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses in the industry.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala took a never before step in Bollywood on the announcement of the third installment of 'Baaghi'.

With his upcoming franchise including 'Kick 2', 'Housefull 4' and 'Baaghi 3' in the pipeline, Sajid Nadiadwala is touted as the undisputed King of sequels in Bollywood.

Riding on the success of recent films like "Judwaa 2" in 2017 and "Baaghi 2" in 2018, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) are gearing up for the next round of showbiz challenges in 2019-20.

On the work front, Sajid Nadiadwala will be working on Chhichhore, Housefull 4, Super 30, Kalank, Baaghi 3 and Kick 2.

