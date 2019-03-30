English
    Baaghi 2 First Anniversary: Fans Applaud Sajid Nadiadwala For His Varied Body Of Work

    Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2, a film that recorded multiple firsts at the box office celebrates it's first anniversary today. The film achieved a milestone by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever. 

    On the first anniversary of the action franchise, Nadiadwala Grandsons took to their Twitter sharing a video captioning, "365 days and the Roar is still on! On #1YearOfBaaghi2, #NGEFamily thanks each one for their love and support! Get ready to fight again soon.

    Fans took to their social media giving a kudos to the filmmaker for his varied body of work. Here's what fans have to say.

    Establishing some of the most successful film franchises in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses in the industry. 

    Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala took a never before step in Bollywood on the announcement of the third installment of 'Baaghi'. 

    With his upcoming franchise including 'Kick 2', 'Housefull 4' and 'Baaghi 3' in the pipeline, Sajid Nadiadwala is touted as the undisputed King of sequels in Bollywood.

    Riding on the success of recent films like "Judwaa 2" in 2017 and "Baaghi 2" in 2018, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) are gearing up for the next round of showbiz challenges in 2019-20.

    On the work front, Sajid Nadiadwala will be working on Chhichhore, Housefull 4, Super 30, Kalank, Baaghi 3 and Kick 2.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
