Prabhas Slams Rumours Of Dating Anushka Shetty; Clarifies On Paycheck of Rs 100 Crore For Saaho

Baahubali actor Prabhas, who has already captured the hearts of his fans after the super-hit movie, opened up on his relationship with actor Anushka Shetty. During a promotion for his upcoming movie 'Saaho', he stated that there was nothing between him and Anushka other than good friendship. Prabhas said that they both were never spotted outside the movie set in the last two years.

He also brought up his interview on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, where he was asked about his relationship with Anushka. He said, "The question was posed to me on Karan Johar's show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana (Daggubati, Baahubali costar) answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between us."

Baahubali actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, whose pair was watched with bated breath by fans, have been in the news ever since the movie was released. Rumours about Prabhas dating Anushka Shetty have been doing rounds.

However, the actors have been denying the claim in almost all of their media interactions. It can be hard to see that the rumour about the Baahubali actors refuses to die down.

There were even reports that claimed that Prabhas and Anushka were house hunting in Los Angeles, USA.

He was also asked about the claims of him charging Rs 100 crore for Saaho. He rejected the claims and stated that he started out with a 20 per cent cut. The Telugu actor added that his friends were ready to pay up, but he could not take their money as they were investing without thinking what they would earn.

Prabhas will be playing the lead role in Saaho and in the trailer, the Baahubali star is seen acing reckless stunts. There has been an overwhelming response for the trailer from the fans and stunts on par with Hollywood are expected to be seen in the film.