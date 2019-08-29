Baahubali Prabhas's Saaho To Break Avengers: Endgame Opening Collections Record?

The buzz is humongous around Prabhas starrer Saaho, which is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, i.e., August 30, 2019. While speaking to a leading daily, trade analyst Girish Johar says that he won't be surprised if Saaho beats the opening record of Avengers: Endgame in India.

He was quoted as saying, "The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors, and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore."

"The film should open at roughly Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil and Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam. The film should open across India at around Rs 60-70 crore in all languages."

The screen count for Saaho in India is about 5000-6000 including 3500 screens in Hindi.

Watch The Zoya Factor Trailer Here: Sonam Kapoor Turns 'India's Lucky Charm'

If the film earns more than Rs 60 crore on its opening day at the box office, Prabhas will easily leave behind big-budget films like Thugs Of Hindostan, which earned Rs 50 crore on its opening day. However, the film won't reach anywhere close to Baahubali, which earned Rs 120 crore on its opening day.

Speaking of the comparison, Girish Johar says, "It would not be fair to compare Saaho with Baahubali. It was a traditional Indian, desi mythological film. Saaho is contemporary, sleek, stylish and upmarket film. Prabhas is a star and is coming after delivering two of the biggest blockbusters but it's not right to compare them."

Apart from Prabhas, Saaho also casts Shraddha Kapoor and marks her debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is helmed by Sujeeth.