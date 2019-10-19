Baahubali Reunion: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli Share A Frame In London!

Basking in the success of Saaho, superstar Prabhas has yet another reason to celebrate as he joined the rest of the team of Baahubali for the screening of their movie at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

S.S Rajamoul's magnum opus Baahubali franchise which swept the box office across India, is all set to leave a mark on the international theatre too. 'Baahubali; The Beginning' will be screened at London's Albert Hall today (October 19) and the team of Bahubali will be present to witness the moment.

Often touted as a Pan-Indian superstar, the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise has added another feather in Prabhas's reigning legacy. His dedication to take a role and invest five odd years of his life has created history for himself in the bargain.

Meanwhile, the actor took to his Instagram handle to make this announcement with the caption,

"It's a #RoyalReunion in London with my #Baahubali team! Can't wait to experience the LIVE rendition of @baahubalimovie score at the @royalalberthall this evening."

In the picture, the 'Saaho' star is all smiles for the camera with SS Rajamouli, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati.

Earlier this month, Prabhas had posted a video on his Instagram page and captioned it, "Hello everyone, I am excited to say that Baahubali The Beginning will be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 19, 2019. A live orchestra will be performing the epic score in sync with the film. Please join me, Rana, SS Rajamouli, Keeravaani and team BB for yet another epic event."

Prabhas was last seen in the film, 'Saaho' and will be next seen under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is 'Amour' and it stars Pooja Hegde opposite him.

