So Cute: Salim Khan Gives Baby Ahil A Piggyback Ride & Is Assisted By Salman Khan

Salim Khan Gives A Piggyback Ride To Baby Ahil

Salim Khan gives a piggyback ride to baby Ahil and is assisted by the Bharat actor Salman Khan. The young champ is seen to be enjoying every moment and there's a big smile on his face.

Salim Khan Becomes A Kid Again

Salim Khan, who is 83 years old, becomes a kid all over again in the presence of baby Ahil and several years down the line, Ahil will be in tears while watching this video. He is blessed with so many loved ones and has an amazing childhood.

Salman Khan & Baby Ahil

During the shoot of Sultan, Salman Khan found it hard to leave his residence for work as he wanted to spend maximum time with baby Ahil. With much difficulty, the actor left home for the shoot and came back as early as possible to meet Ahil.

The Apple Of Our Eyes

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's son Ahil is as cute as a button and we hope to see more and more videos and pictures of the young lad. Thanks to Arpita for sharing his pictures on regular intervals.