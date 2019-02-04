So Cute: Salim Khan Gives Baby Ahil A Piggyback Ride & Is Assisted By Salman Khan
When baby Ahil is in the house, every day is fun day at the Khan's residence and even Salman Khan's father Salim Khan becomes a kid and gives the little boy a piggyback ride assisted by Salman Khan. Yes, Arpita Khan shared a video on her Instagram handle of Ahil enjoying a ride with Salim Khan and the clip is as sweet as it gets and will bring a smile on your face in an instant. It's so good to have little kids in the house as it makes the elders feel like kids all over again.
Salim Khan Gives A Piggyback Ride To Baby Ahil
Salim Khan gives a piggyback ride to baby Ahil and is assisted by the Bharat actor Salman Khan. The young champ is seen to be enjoying every moment and there's a big smile on his face.
Salim Khan Becomes A Kid Again
Salim Khan, who is 83 years old, becomes a kid all over again in the presence of baby Ahil and several years down the line, Ahil will be in tears while watching this video. He is blessed with so many loved ones and has an amazing childhood.
Salman Khan & Baby Ahil
During the shoot of Sultan, Salman Khan found it hard to leave his residence for work as he wanted to spend maximum time with baby Ahil. With much difficulty, the actor left home for the shoot and came back as early as possible to meet Ahil.
The Apple Of Our Eyes
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's son Ahil is as cute as a button and we hope to see more and more videos and pictures of the young lad. Thanks to Arpita for sharing his pictures at regular intervals.
Most Read: Shahrukh & Salman Khan To Appear In Koffee With Karan Final Episode Of Season 6? Read Details
View this post on Instagram
Sunday - Funday ! Family Time 😘 Nana & Mamu Loving @beingsalmankhan
A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Feb 3, 2019 at 7:24am PST
View this post on Instagram
So amazing to see my dad at 83 do things with Ahil which he must have done with me & I can’t remember. Memories forever ... Love You Dad/Nana 😘🙏
A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jan 19, 2019 at 5:47am PST