    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Pics: Bachchans, Katrina, Ranbir & Alia Spotted At Ambani's House For Darshan

    The Ambanis are known for lavish bash. Be it any wedding function or a festival, Mukesh and Nita Ambani always play the perfect hosts for their industry friends and just like last year, this year too, Ambanis invited who's who of the B-town for Ganapati Darshan at their house, Antilia. Many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Madhuri Dixit, Ileana D Cruz and Karisma Kapoor marked their presence at the celebration. Check out their pictures below..

    'Bachchans In The House'

    Big B, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Ambani's residence for Ganapati darshan, sans Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    Ranbir & Alia Make Heads Turn

    Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked every bit royal in their desi avatars and the duo was accompanied by their Brahmastra director and close friend, Ayan Mukerji for Ganapati darshan.

    Katrina Arrives At The Do With Her Sister

    Katrina Kaif accompanied her sister, Isabella Kaif for the festival night. For the unversed, Isabelle is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

    Once A Stunner, Always A Stunner

    Karisma Kapoor looks ethereal in an ‘all-red' look and we just can't take our eyes off her. She's one of those actresses, who can slay any look with utmost panache.

    Oh-so-lovely

    While looking all lovely, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Madhav Nene strike a pose for the paparazzi, gathered outside Ambani's residence.

    Yet Another Lovely Couple Makes An Entry..

    Vidya Balan, who's currently basking in the success of her latest release, Mission Mangal, also marked her attendance at the Ganapati darshan, along with her producer-hubby, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

    ‘What A Drool-worthy Attire’

    Ileana D'Cruz, who was recently in the limelight owing to an alleged break-up with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, also attended the Ganapati puja at Antilia. Sporting a lavender lehenga, Ileana looked every bit pretty.

