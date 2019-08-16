Bachchans’ Grand Rakhi Celebration 2019: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh-Jaya, Aaradhya & Navya Look Elated
Yesterday (August 15, 2019), entire nation didn't only celebrate Independence Day but Rakshabandhan too. It's known to all that Rakshabandhan is celebration of siblings' bond and on this special occasion, sisters tie 'rakhi' on her brother's wrist as a symbol of love, care and respect. Just like us, many B-town celebs celebrated Rakhi with their siblings but the Bachchan clan was no different. We've got our hands on the inside pictures of Bachchans' 'rakhi' celebration and they are effing cute! Have a dekko below..
Bachchans Celebrate Rakhi
This inside picture of the Bachchans from Jalsa is giving us major ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain' vibes and we're totally loving this family portrait.
Awww!
Aaradhya Bachchan ties ‘rakhi' to cousin Agastya Nanda, the son of Shweta Bachchan, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smiles on.
Aishwarya With Her Family
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a selfie with her brother Aditya Rai and this picture speaks million words about their bond. Isn't it?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan spend some quality time with their family, while celebrating Rakshabandhan. We're totally adoring Aaradhya and her cute cousins in this lovely snap.
Netizens Are In Awe Of Aaradhya
Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Aaradhya's adorable look and here's how they reacted to her pictures.
@my_food4thought: "I can tell just from the photo what a well-grounded young lady your daughter is. Congratulations."
@vk_patil_official_9318: "Ur daughter is ur carbon copy."
@frozansadat_: "Your daughter is the cutest kid."
‘As Cute As Buttons’
This sweet picture of Aaradhya Bachchan, striking a pose with her cousins, is all about sibling love and innocence. We heart this picture.
'Too Sweet To Miss'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her brother Aditya Rai are all hearts in this beautiful selfie.