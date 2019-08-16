Bachchans’ Grand Rakhi Celebration 2019: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh-Jaya, Aaradhya & Navya Look Elated

Bachchans Celebrate Rakhi

This inside picture of the Bachchans from Jalsa is giving us major ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain' vibes and we're totally loving this family portrait.

Awww!

Aaradhya Bachchan ties ‘rakhi' to cousin Agastya Nanda, the son of Shweta Bachchan, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smiles on.

Aishwarya With Her Family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a selfie with her brother Aditya Rai and this picture speaks million words about their bond. Isn't it?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan spend some quality time with their family, while celebrating Rakshabandhan. We're totally adoring Aaradhya and her cute cousins in this lovely snap.

Netizens Are In Awe Of Aaradhya

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Aaradhya's adorable look and here's how they reacted to her pictures.

@my_food4thought: "I can tell just from the photo what a well-grounded young lady your daughter is. Congratulations."

@vk_patil_official_9318: "Ur daughter is ur carbon copy."

@frozansadat_: "Your daughter is the cutest kid."

‘As Cute As Buttons’

This sweet picture of Aaradhya Bachchan, striking a pose with her cousins, is all about sibling love and innocence. We heart this picture.

'Too Sweet To Miss'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her brother Aditya Rai are all hearts in this beautiful selfie.