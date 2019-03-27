I Wanted To SLAY Priyanka Chopra: A Backup Dancer's Shocking Revelations Have Left Her Fans Angry

@__sudiksha

"I really don't like this guy.. Out of everyone in the Indian film industry who throw tantrums.. U pick pc.. She's one of the most grounded actors u have there... Really? ?." [sic]

@savani_bondre03

"Priyanka chopra is one of the most experienced actors in the film industry and also one of the best.without her attitude she wo't be helping people on the daily basis through the medium of being an ambassador of UNICEF.so guy with no mental capacity just f off..." [sic]

@linear_circle

"Not the first instance I heard where Priyanka was nasty. My relative had a similar experience in Miami during the shoot of Dostana in 2008. John, Abhishek were sweet though." [sic]

Meanwhile, PeeCee Is Busy In Chilling In Miami

Priyanka is currently in Miami witn her hubby Nick Jonas and his family and all of them were seen having a great time at the Yacht!