I Wanted To SLAY Priyanka Chopra: A Backup Dancer's Shocking Revelations Have Left Her Fans Angry
As absurd as it sounds, but a backup dancer, who has worked with Priyanka Chopra, reveals that he wanted to slay (kill) Priyanka Chopra! In his audition form for a reality show, a guy named Sarang revealed that he wanted to kill PeeCee for her rude behaviour. Apparently, once during a dance performance, Priyanka changed a step at the last moment, which lead to a lot of grief for the crew and background dancers. Sarang further revealed that he was one of them and so had been a victim of Priyanka's rude behavior. Therefore, he wanted to 'slay' her. Surprised? So are we!
Have a look at his clip and read below, how netizens have reacted to his revelation..
View this post on Instagram
This contestant wants to slay a Bollywood celebrity!🤭 Watch #RoadiesRealHeroes tonight at 7pm to find out who that is and why! @letsdroom @oppomobileindia @frankfinnofficial @woodlandexploremore
A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on Mar 24, 2019 at 4:29am PDT
@__sudiksha
"I really don't like this guy.. Out of everyone in the Indian film industry who throw tantrums.. U pick pc.. She's one of the most grounded actors u have there... Really? ?." [sic]
@savani_bondre03
"Priyanka chopra is one of the most experienced actors in the film industry and also one of the best.without her attitude she wo't be helping people on the daily basis through the medium of being an ambassador of UNICEF.so guy with no mental capacity just f off..." [sic]
@linear_circle
"Not the first instance I heard where Priyanka was nasty. My relative had a similar experience in Miami during the shoot of Dostana in 2008. John, Abhishek were sweet though." [sic]
Meanwhile, PeeCee Is Busy Chilling In Miami
Priyanka is currently in Miami with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family and all of them were seen having a great time at the Yacht!