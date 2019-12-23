Badhaai Ho Actress Surekha Sikri Arrives On A Wheelchair To Receive National Award

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri left everyone in splits with her hilarious performance as Dadi in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. The actress bagged the Best Supporting Actress Award for the film this year. While the talented actor isn't keeping well, she still made it to the National Film Awards ceremony today on a wheel-chair. Every one in the auditorium stood up and clapped when she was bestowed with the award.

As per a Times Of India report, the veteran actress had a brain stroke while shooting in Mahabaleshwar a few months ago and since then, she hasn't returned to work. She is still in a recovering state and will get back to work soon. Reportedly, she fell down and injured her head in the bathroom.

Earlier, while speaking to the tabloid, Surekha had said, "National Award for 'Badhaai Ho' is an unexpectedly pleasant surprise. It is a great feeling right now. I got a call from the director just now informing about the National Award win. I wish he could have won the award. I thank all the people who liked the concept and the film and it feels great when your work gets appreciated."

Meanwhile, her Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta congratulated her on the win and wrote, "Lots of love surekha ji."

With Badhaai Ho, Surekha Sikri won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the third time. She had earlier won it for Tamas and Mammo in the year 1988 and 1995 respectively.

Badhaai Ho also bagged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award. Director Amit Sharma was present at the event to collect the award.

