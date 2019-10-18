Badhaai Ho Anniversary: It Will Always Be A Very Special Film, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high at the box office. Anything the man touches turns to gold. Recently, he got talking to IANS on Badhaai Ho's first anniversary.

"Badhaai Ho gave me my first Rs 100 crore superhit. So, it will always be a very special film in my filmography. I think I pushed the envelope a little bit further by choosing another script that was about a taboo topic that was not explored in detail. I wanted to tell the story of what a family goes through if a middle-aged couple suddenly gets pregnant," Ayushmann said on the film's first anniversary.

"It gave people a lot of laughs but I hope it also taught people more about love, unconditional love. It was meant to trigger a thought, spark a conversation and I''m delighted that ''Badhaai Ho'' did all this in its own unique way," he added further.

Ayushmann, in particular, was all praise for the film's director Amit Sharma and called him to be one among the best filmmakers of present-day cinema. He was equally eloquent about the movie's producer Priti Sahani and thanked her for her vision.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl, which was a runaway success and minted more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Now, he's geared up for Bala, which deals with premature balding. Ayushmann has the company of Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in this lively entertainer, set to hit screens on November 7.

Just a while ago, the makers dropped a promo of a new song titled 'Don't Be Shy'. It fears a desperate Ayushmann trying to woo Yami, in vain. Bhumi Pednekar is also seen in the video.

