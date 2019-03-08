Badla Celebrity Movie Review: See What Bollywood Stars Have To Say About The Taapsee & Big B Starrer

Vicky Kaushal's Review On Badla

"#Badla ...One of the most gripping films in recent times. Super engaging. And what joy in watching Bachchan Sir and Taapsee sit across a table and give such fine and inspiring performances! Sujoy Da's superlative direction! @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g Best wishes to the team ."

Riteish Deshmukh

"Master Story Weaver @sujoy_g ‘s #Badla is brilliant. @SrBachchan Sir you are just amazing in the film- Pure GOLD. @taapsee you are such a fine actor.👏🏽👏🏽 #AmritaSingh is amazing -@PuriAkshai proud of you Congratulations @RedChilliesEnt & the entire team- Don't Miss this Gem."

Ronit Roy

"What a gripping film #Badla is and post interval it just tightens it's grip around you and nails you there. Superb performances by every actor. @taapsee is so natural and effortless. Amritaji is stellar @SrBachchan is as usual legendary! Take a bow @sujoy_g."

Harshvardhan Rane

"Just watched #Badla what a mind bending climax. You will not be able to guess the end. @RedChilliesEnt, @SunirKheterpal Sir fabulous execution. Got to witness master craftsman @sujoy_g Sir, the ever flawless @taapsee and one of the finest deliveries by @SrBachchan Sir."

Kunal Kohli

"Saw #Badla last night @SrBachchan what a nuanced performance. @taapsee shows her versatility yet again. #AmritaSingh in one of her best performances to date Congrats #TeamBadla."