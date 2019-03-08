English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Badla Celebrity Movie Review: See What Bollywood Stars Have To Say About The Taapsee & Big B Starrer

    By
    |

    Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Elena Fernandes starrer Badla hit the theatres today on March 8, 2019 and the filmmakers held a special screening to Bollywood celebrities last night which was attended by the who's who of town. Right after watching the movie, celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Kunal Kohli, Ronit Roy and several others gave out their reviews on Twitter. Check them out below...

    Vicky Kaushal's Review On Badla

    "#Badla ...One of the most gripping films in recent times. Super engaging. And what joy in watching Bachchan Sir and Taapsee sit across a table and give such fine and inspiring performances! Sujoy Da's superlative direction! @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g Best wishes to the team ."

    Riteish Deshmukh

    "Master Story Weaver @sujoy_g ‘s #Badla is brilliant. @SrBachchan Sir you are just amazing in the film- Pure GOLD. @taapsee you are such a fine actor.👏🏽👏🏽 #AmritaSingh is amazing -@PuriAkshai proud of you Congratulations @RedChilliesEnt & the entire team- Don't Miss this Gem."

    Ronit Roy

    "What a gripping film #Badla is and post interval it just tightens it's grip around you and nails you there. Superb performances by every actor. @taapsee is so natural and effortless. Amritaji is stellar @SrBachchan is as usual legendary! Take a bow @sujoy_g."

    Harshvardhan Rane

    "Just watched #Badla what a mind bending climax. You will not be able to guess the end. @RedChilliesEnt, @SunirKheterpal Sir fabulous execution. Got to witness master craftsman @sujoy_g Sir, the ever flawless @taapsee and one of the finest deliveries by @SrBachchan Sir."

    Kunal Kohli

    "Saw #Badla last night @SrBachchan what a nuanced performance. @taapsee shows her versatility yet again. #AmritaSingh in one of her best performances to date Congrats #TeamBadla."

    Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue