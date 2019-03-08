Badla Celebrity Movie Review: See What Bollywood Stars Have To Say About The Taapsee & Big B Starrer
Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Elena Fernandes starrer Badla hit the theatres today on March 8, 2019 and the filmmakers held a special screening to Bollywood celebrities last night which was attended by the who's who of town. Right after watching the movie, celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh, Kunal Kohli, Ronit Roy and several others gave out their reviews on Twitter. Check them out below...
Vicky Kaushal's Review On Badla
"#Badla ...One of the most gripping films in recent times. Super engaging. And what joy in watching Bachchan Sir and Taapsee sit across a table and give such fine and inspiring performances! Sujoy Da's superlative direction! @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g Best wishes to the team ."
Riteish Deshmukh
"Master Story Weaver @sujoy_g ‘s #Badla is brilliant. @SrBachchan Sir you are just amazing in the film- Pure GOLD. @taapsee you are such a fine actor.👏🏽👏🏽 #AmritaSingh is amazing -@PuriAkshai proud of you Congratulations @RedChilliesEnt & the entire team- Don't Miss this Gem."
Ronit Roy
"What a gripping film #Badla is and post interval it just tightens it's grip around you and nails you there. Superb performances by every actor. @taapsee is so natural and effortless. Amritaji is stellar @SrBachchan is as usual legendary! Take a bow @sujoy_g."
Harshvardhan Rane
"Just watched #Badla what a mind bending climax. You will not be able to guess the end. @RedChilliesEnt, @SunirKheterpal Sir fabulous execution. Got to witness master craftsman @sujoy_g Sir, the ever flawless @taapsee and one of the finest deliveries by @SrBachchan Sir."
Kunal Kohli
"Saw #Badla last night @SrBachchan what a nuanced performance. @taapsee shows her versatility yet again. #AmritaSingh in one of her best performances to date Congrats #TeamBadla."
