Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's Badla Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers

Ritesh Kumar ‏ @ritzsinha

"#Badla last night. What an edge of the seat suspense. Big B never ceases to amaze. Sujay Ghosh is in control of the story."

ankush gupta ‏ @rudramankush

"#BadlaReview it's seldom that we see a movie which has perfect blend of actors like @taapsee who seamlessly carries the movie along with legend @SrBachchan .#Badla is gripping thriller @sujoy_g which will not allow you to blink. nazar hati Aur film choothi which is unmissable."

Shiva ‏ @ssr99

"Saw #Badla yesterday, it was a terrific movie with some amazing performances by @taapsee and you somehow Taapsee's fantastic performances in her recent films remind me of Smita Patil, wouldn't you agree Amitji ?"

Minesh Koradia ‏ @MineshKoradia

"#Badla a must watch crime thriller! Super performances by the lead cast and a special mention for #AmritaSingh's killer work."

sai roopesh kasari ‏ @Sunny_Kasari

"#OneWordReview...#Badla: CAPTIVATING!

An edge-of-the-seat thriller with incredible suspense.Well-knit screenplay keeps you hooked.Sujoy Ghosh crafts the whodunnit with expertise..Amitabh Bachchan,Taapsee and Amrita Singh, all brilliant.

#AmitabhBachchan #ShahRukhKhan #TapseePannu."