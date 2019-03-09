Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's Badla Leaked Online For Download By Tamilrockers
The notorious Tamilrockers have done it again! Sujoy Ghosh's latest release, 'Badla' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has become a victim of piracy. A pirated version of the film has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. In the past, they leaked films like Captain Marvel, Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy amongst others.
On a related note, the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer has received glowing reviews from the critics and here's what the audience has to say about the crime-thriller on Twitter.
Ritesh Kumar @ritzsinha
"#Badla last night. What an edge of the seat suspense. Big B never ceases to amaze. Sujay Ghosh is in control of the story."
ankush gupta @rudramankush
"#BadlaReview it's seldom that we see a movie which has perfect blend of actors like @taapsee who seamlessly carries the movie along with legend @SrBachchan .#Badla is gripping thriller @sujoy_g which will not allow you to blink. nazar hati Aur film choothi which is unmissable."
Shiva @ssr99
"Saw #Badla yesterday, it was a terrific movie with some amazing performances by @taapsee and you somehow Taapsee's fantastic performances in her recent films remind me of Smita Patil, wouldn't you agree Amitji ?"
Minesh Koradia @MineshKoradia
"#Badla a must watch crime thriller! Super performances by the lead cast and a special mention for #AmritaSingh's killer work."
sai roopesh kasari @Sunny_Kasari
"#OneWordReview...#Badla: CAPTIVATING!
An edge-of-the-seat thriller with incredible suspense.Well-knit screenplay keeps you hooked.Sujoy Ghosh crafts the whodunnit with expertise..Amitabh Bachchan,Taapsee and Amrita Singh, all brilliant.
#AmitabhBachchan #ShahRukhKhan #TapseePannu."
