Badla Live Audience Movie Review: See What The Audience Says About The Taapsee Pannu & Big B Starrer
The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla released today on March 8, 2019 and several of them hit the theatres to enjoy the first day first show. Badla is a thriller that'll keep you on the edge of your seats and is a treat to all the murder mystery fans out there. We have collated the live audience review for Badla, so you can get an idea how good or bad the movie is. Check it out below...
Aman Prakash @Aman5478
"Watching #Badla.. 1st half is brilliant. Great suspense.. @SrBachchan is king of Acting and @taapsee u just nailed it.. It's 2nd half tym: c u soon after movie."
Ashish Saksena @ashishsaksena
"#Badla is a smart crackling mystery. Umpteen twists, picturesque locations and zippy pace make this a super ride. @SrBachchan is in top form. @taapsee is fabulous. @sujoy_g directs with aplomb. Don't miss. @SunirKheterpal @_GauravVerma."
Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams
"Its amazing how @SrBachchan at this age too keeps reinventing himself delivering one fine performance after another. He is terrific in #Badla giving us yet another memorable performance. You are truly a legend Sir!!!"
Naman Hebbar @naman_hebbar
"#Badla: Flop before release. Such murder mysteries don't work in India , especially if it's remake. When #Drishyam despite being a spectacular movie,couldn't do well at box office ,what to expect of this."
Avishek Ghosh @G_Avishek
"Out of the #Badla screening and can't stop thinking of the high voltage performance of @SrBachchan sir and @taapsee . Only 1word to describe the film - Masterpiece. And the dialogues @sujoy_g."
Ishkirat @Ikirat07
"I will not be surprised if I see another movie which places in a courtroom and has the talented @taapsee and talented @SrBachchan with mind blowing roles because I know it will be just as suspenseful and amazing as PINK and BADLA #Badla."
Sanjay @sanjaybk
"#Badla saw Badla in germany . awesome ..thanks to casting directors ..for selecting @SrBachchan He holds the whole theatre in rapt attention for 2 hours .. no one else can do this .. ***1/2 stars #badlareview."
Sourav Roy @roy183sourav
"#badla day..rush rush..it's my favourite director @sujoy_g 's film releasing..if thriller is an art he is a Picasso of it..with the mahanayak @SrBachchan killing it in this age..@taapsee is in top of her game ..and @Manavkaul19 ,what an actor u r.."
