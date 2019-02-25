English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    The New Teaser Of Badla Showcases A Series Of Witty Conversations Between SRK And Big B

    By
    |

    As Badla's release date comes closer, the makers of the crime-thriller are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences! From a thrilling trailer to mysterious posters, they are constantly generating curiosity amongst the audience.

    However, with Badla Unplugged the makers are moving away from the mystery genre and entering the field of light-hearted conversations between the two legendary actors Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

    View this post on Instagram

    Rishtein mein to ye sabke baap lagte hai aur naam bhi hai Shahenshah @amitabhbachchan . But ye chicken wali baat abhi tak dimag mein settle nahi hui #BadlaUnplugged coming soon. @taapsee #sujoyghosh @RedChilliesEnt #AzureEntertainment

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Feb 25, 2019 at 7:41am PST

    The teaser of Badla unplugged has fun written all over it and the audiences cannot wait for the release of this series. It showcases the two legendary actors get candid in a hilarious conversation about their careers, their life and well, their singing skills!

    badla-new-teaser-featuring-shahrukh-khan-amitabh-bachchan-out-now

    BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri , the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

    Read more about: badla
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 23:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue