The New Teaser Of Badla Showcases A Series Of Witty Conversations Between SRK And Big B

As Badla's release date comes closer, the makers of the crime-thriller are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences! From a thrilling trailer to mysterious posters, they are constantly generating curiosity amongst the audience.

However, with Badla Unplugged the makers are moving away from the mystery genre and entering the field of light-hearted conversations between the two legendary actors Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The teaser of Badla unplugged has fun written all over it and the audiences cannot wait for the release of this series. It showcases the two legendary actors get candid in a hilarious conversation about their careers, their life and well, their singing skills!

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri , the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.