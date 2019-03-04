Badla Unplugged Episode 1: Amitabh Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan's Witty Talks Are Quite Entertaining!

What happens when you get the Shahenshah and Baadshah of Bollywood in frame? You get an engaging conversation with plenty of laughs. As Badla hits the screens this Friday, actor Amitabh Bachchan and producer Shahrukh Khan had a candid chat discussing the film providing insights into the crime thriller.

The much awaited Badla released its first episode of Unplugged today starring the two superstars from Bollywood. The episode showcases Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan having a series of jesting conversations leaving the audience in awe.

While Sr. Bachchan gets candid about his first checkpay to how his voice got rejected for Air India Radio, King Khan's fan-boy moment included getting Big B's autogragh on an unreleased poster of Badla for his personal collection. Check out the first episode here-

The intriguing teaser of Badla Unplugged that released recently have created much excitement among the audience making them curious and amazed to witness two legends in one frame.

Ever since the first episode released today it has been garnering immense adulation from the audience having massive viewership across quarters.

The episode is a complete stunner as the two stars are sharing a screen space after a long time treating the audience with the duo sharing witty talks to reviving old memories from their experience in the industry.

Like always, sharing a screen space after a long time. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan are not missing a single chance to entertain the fans but continue to make fans stick to the screen when Amitabh Bachchan revealed a new poster of the film, which was his favourite one from the film.

Surprising the audience with the first ever episode of the crime thriller drama of Badla, the makers will soon launch the second episode of the film. Watching two brilliant stars unplugged, this series of witty videos would also act as a great promotional activity for the movie, which is soon to be released on 8th March 2019.

'Badla' presents the story of a woman struggling to find out the truth about the murder and blackmail. The glimpses of the trailer gives a sneak peeks in the gripping mystery that revolves around a murder, blackmail and no witnesses, leaving Taapsee as the main suspect.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri , the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

