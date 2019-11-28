    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Badshah: My Girlfriend Left Me Because I Wanted To Be A Rapper

      In his recent tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Badshah reminisced his journey from a common man to becoming Bollywood's number one rapper. He has given us many hit numbers and has his own fan-following. But the rapper says that he had to sacrifice a lot of things to achieve this success and fame.

      Badshah, whose latest track from Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz - 'Chandigarh Mei' has taken over the internet, reveals that his girlfriend left him because he wanted to be a rapper and she thought rapping was not a proper career choice.

      Badshah also spoke about not doing Good Newwz and said, "Good Newwz is a great film. I couldn't match my dates, but if I had to pick between myself and Diljit (Dosanjh) paaji for the role, I'd have picked him. His comic timing is on another level." For the unversed, he was supposed to make his debut with Karan Johar's Good Newwz.

      Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Talks About The Importance Of IVF & How It Helped Many Families

      In the same interview, Badshah also revealed how his success has changed the perspective of his family relatives. The rapper said that post achieving name and fame, the same family relatives who used to taunt him and his parents, now insist their children be like Badshah.

      Badshah also spoke about dealing with trolls and said, "I abuse the trolls when they abuse me. It's one on one."

      The rapper concluded by saying that even though he's currently in a happy space, he will always want more for himself, owing to his ambitious nature!

