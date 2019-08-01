English
    Badshah On Having The ‘Sex Talk’ With Daughter: I Want Her To Know Everything When The Time Is Right

    By
    |

    Rap sensation Badshah will be making his Bollywood debut soon with Khandaani Shafakhana. Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, the film's story is about a sex clinic inherited by Sonakshi's character, who has to run it for six months before she can sell it. Being a mainstream film about sex, it aims to make the taboo topic more open and freely spoken about. Badshah himself is reflecting on how to conduct the 'sex talk' with his daughter, he revealed in a recent interview. Read to find out what his plans are!

    Badshah Talks About Having The ‘Sex Talk’ With Daughter

    In an interview with IANS, Badshah reflected on how the topic of sex is taboo to talk about, especially with parents. He said, "Can you talk to your parents about sex? I don't. But that is something that we all must do."

    Badshah wants to have a different approach with his daughter. "I have a daughter and I can't wait to have this chat with her, of course at an appropriate age. I want her to know everything. I don't know-how. Probably she will feel awkward 'ke papa ko kya hogaya achanak se' (what happened to papa all of a sudden). I know I have to make it fun," he said.

    He also spoke about how he was fortunate to have sex education in his school. He said, "I was fortunate enough that I had sex education in my school. I did my schooling from Delhi. Sex is (very) natural.

    On the importance of sex education he continued, "You need to know about the disorders, the importance of practicing safe sex, the importance of planning a family. Look at the population of the country. We all need to know about all these things."

    He added, "I grew up predominantly in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. As soon as you move away from Delhi towards Punjab and Haryana, I think the girl child is still a taboo. People don't want to have a girl child. Aapko pata chalta hai ke wealth se akal nahi aati (you get to know that wealth doesn't bring wisdom). You will be surprised to know the thoughts of people."

    Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, and also stars Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. It will release on August 2.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 21:32 [IST]
