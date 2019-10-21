    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Badshah Responds After Dr Zeus Accuses Bala Filmmakers Of Having Plagiarized ‘Don’t Be Shy’

      By
      |

      Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Bala has been landing in trouble for many reasons. Earlier, director Abhishek Pathak accused Bala of being almost exactly the same as his upcoming movie, Ujda Chaman. Now, British music composer Dr. Zeus has tweeted furiously against the makers of Bala, alleging them of having outright copying the songs without getting the necessary rights. Rapper Badshah has now responded to the allegation.

      Badshah Responds After Dr Zeus Alleges Plagiarism In Bala

      Dr Zeus tweeted, "Are you guys taking the p*ss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive? When did you compose Don't Be Shy & Kangna? More to the point how dare you guys be riding off my old hits & f**kin them up??? Ya need to get original My lawyers will be in touch." (sic)

      Badshah, who has sung 'Don't Be Shy' in Bala responded on Twitter, "I am aware of the situation around Dont Be Shy. I want to start by saying that I love and respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he's my senior and I've learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person I'd want to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin-Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there's any misunderstanding, I'll make sure it gets cleared ASAP. I support Zeus Paaji." (sic)

      Bala stars Ayushmann, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. It is directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijjan under Maddock Films. The film was also criticized by netizens for Bhumi being made to appear duskier than usual. Many questioned the filmmakers on why they did not pick actual dark-skinned actors. Bala is scheduled for release on November 7.

      Read more about: bala badshah
      Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
