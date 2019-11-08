Bala Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!

Aavishkar @aavishhkar

"If making good films is an art, then @ayushmannk is the PICASSO of it. #Bala is beautiful and undoubtedly his 7th consecutive success in a row. This man is simply UNSTOPPABLE!!! And yes you deserve all this success Ayushmann. Very very Happy for you. Keep us entertaining ❤️."

SubhashKJha @SubhashK_Jha

"#Bala again confirms @ayushmannk's position as the new superstar of Hindi cinema.But the real surprise is @yamigautam. Where did that come from! Kudos to producer Dinesh Vijan in believing in the working-class hero's power to draw in audiences.The underdog is the new superhero."

N J @Nilzrav

"Dir @AmarKaushik again puts forward his A-game after #Stree where execution of dialogues, comedy scenes & the climax hold a firm base in making the overall product shine. With #Bala, @AyushmannK is THE MAN in Bollywood now, deserving taarif pe taarif👏👏 Rating: 3/5🌟🌟🌟 [ENJOY]."

Vishek Chauhan @VishekC

"The kind of appreciation #Bala is getting across the board is rare..very rare.. @ayushmannk pls keep doing what ur doing..this is nothing short of magic...@amarkaushik 👍💪👏."

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860

"#Bala is pure unadulterated entertainer which will leave you stunned with its impeccable screenplay where comedy and emotions are woven with golden strings . @ayushmannk delivers carrer best performance ,direction is top notch , background score 🔥 ⭐⭐⭐🌟 / 5."

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

"#BALA - ACE ENTERTAINER, it delivers pertinent message via top-notch blend of comedy, emotions & dialogues. @ayushmannk performance is STERLING, @bhumipednekar & @yamigautam shines.Director @amarkaushik, writer Niren-Karan are Heroes of the film. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #BalaReview."

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

"Bala is a beautiful Romantic comedy film,where you laugh and feel the pain of leading actor at the same time Film is full of entertainment,witty one liners & some great performances by supporting starcast, @ayushmannk delivers one more SUPERHIT ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5."

