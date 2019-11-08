Bala Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!
Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has had its share of controversies. Ever since the film's trailer hit the internet, the movie is being called out for multiple reasons. Today, the movie has released all over India and within a few hours of its release, the film got leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers. And the worst part is that the full movie has been leaked in a pretty good print, which might make many moviegoers ditch booking tickets for theatres, and they might watch the film for free!
Last time, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and Dream Girl also became a victim of piracy. But thankfully, the online leak didn't affect the business of the film. We got to wait and watch if Bala will suffer because of the online leak.
Meanwhile, here's what critics and netizens have to say about Bala...
Aavishkar @aavishhkar
"If making good films is an art, then @ayushmannk is the PICASSO of it. #Bala is beautiful and undoubtedly his 7th consecutive success in a row. This man is simply UNSTOPPABLE!!! And yes you deserve all this success Ayushmann. Very very Happy for you. Keep us entertaining ❤️."
SubhashKJha @SubhashK_Jha
"#Bala again confirms @ayushmannk's position as the new superstar of Hindi cinema.But the real surprise is @yamigautam. Where did that come from! Kudos to producer Dinesh Vijan in believing in the working-class hero's power to draw in audiences.The underdog is the new superhero."
N J @Nilzrav
"Dir @AmarKaushik again puts forward his A-game after #Stree where execution of dialogues, comedy scenes & the climax hold a firm base in making the overall product shine. With #Bala, @AyushmannK is THE MAN in Bollywood now, deserving taarif pe taarif👏👏 Rating: 3/5🌟🌟🌟 [ENJOY]."
Vishek Chauhan @VishekC
"The kind of appreciation #Bala is getting across the board is rare..very rare.. @ayushmannk pls keep doing what ur doing..this is nothing short of magic...@amarkaushik 👍💪👏."
Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860
"#Bala is pure unadulterated entertainer which will leave you stunned with its impeccable screenplay where comedy and emotions are woven with golden strings . @ayushmannk delivers carrer best performance ,direction is top notch , background score 🔥 ⭐⭐⭐🌟 / 5."
Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI
"#BALA - ACE ENTERTAINER, it delivers pertinent message via top-notch blend of comedy, emotions & dialogues. @ayushmannk performance is STERLING, @bhumipednekar & @yamigautam shines.Director @amarkaushik, writer Niren-Karan are Heroes of the film. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #BalaReview."
Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01
"Bala is a beautiful Romantic comedy film,where you laugh and feel the pain of leading actor at the same time Film is full of entertainment,witty one liners & some great performances by supporting starcast, @ayushmannk delivers one more SUPERHIT ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5."
(Social media posts are unedited)