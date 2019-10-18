Bala Song 'Don't Be Shy': Ayushmann Khurrana Woos Yami Gautam In Vain

'Don't Be Shy', the first song from Bala, which has Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, is out. The video shows the actor wooing Yami Gautam in vain. It is a remixed version of Dr Zeus' hit dance number, Don't Be Shy.

In the song, a dark-skinned beauty Nikita (Bhumi Pednekar) can be seen dancing along with Bala (Ayushmann) after getting attracted to him. Bala can be seen covering his pre-mature balding with a toupee. However, he soon abandons her as he finds a fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari (Yami Gautam) attractive. He learns his lesson for discriminating after his toupee falls off while dancing with her. The song also shows Bhumi expressing her desire for Bala even in his real avatar. The song has to be appreciated for its take against the prejudice of dark-skinned girls and bald men.

Sung by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade, Sachin-Jigar have composed music. Mellow D and Badshah have penned additional lyrics for the song. Watch the song here:

Last seen in their 2012 film Vicky Donor, Ayushmann and Yami's pair in the song looks promising. Bala also stars other talented actors including Seema Pahwa, Jaaved Jaaferi and Saurabh Shukla.

Talking about the film, Yami recently told IANS that she had created a personal account on the Tik Tok app as part of her preparation. She said, "It is important that people come and watch my character in the film and not the person who I am. I invested wholeheartedly in absorbing every shade of this character so that people are drawn to her. I wanted to nail every nuance -- from her nazakat to the small town diction. Watching Tik Tok videos helped me with the groundwork. Of course, the graph of character is different, but I felt the first round of learning came from being on the app. It was an important process for me." (sic)

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and will hit the big screens on November 7.