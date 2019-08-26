English
    Bala Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Makes Some 'Bald' Moves & Leaves You In Splits!

    Make way for yet another interesting film starring Ayushmann Khurrana! Going by the actor's recent choice of films, all we could say is we want to steal away the person who is managing his work. After the rib-tickling trailer of 'Dream Girl', the actor dropped the teaser of his new film titled 'Bala'.

    Directed by Amar Kaushik, who previously helmed Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree', 'Bala' revolves around the concept of premature balding. The National-award winning actor took to his Instagram page to share the teaser and wrote, "It's time to make some bold, oops bald moves 😉

    The teaser begins with Ayushmann Khurrana pulling off Shahrukh Khan's 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye' moves on his bike. Until the wind blows off his cap and we discover that our leading man is bald! A lightening strikes and our hero continues his journey on a somber note with Rajesh Khanna's 'Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai' song.

    Speaking about the film, Ayushmann earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Thankfully, I'm blessed with good hair but many of my friends who are in their early 30s, are complaining of a receding or thinning hairline. So, I'm aware that though we are dealing with the subject in a light-hearted manner, it is a serious issue."

    The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. 'Bala' is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

