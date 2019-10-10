Bala Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bald' Story Will Make You Laugh Out Loud!

When it comes to versatile roles in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana's name immediately pops in your mind. Be it playing a sperm donor, a man who suffers from erectile dysfunction, a blind man or a man who takes up a job of a female telecaller, the actor has always stepped out of his comfort zone and impressed us. Ayushmann's next film, 'Bala' has him essaying the role of a man suffering from premature balding.

The makers dropped the trailer of 'Bala' today and it looks quite intriguing. Ayushmann took to his Twitter page to share the official trailer and wrote, "Baal kaisa hai janaab ka? Trailer dekho aur batao, kya khayaal hai aapka! 😄 #Bala trailer out now!" (sic)

Check out the trailer here.

The film revolves around Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana) who takes pride in his voluminous, lustrous hair, only to realise later that he suffers from premature balding. He tries to cope with the situation and follows every bizarre advice that comes his way to grow them back in order to woo his lady love (Yami Gautam). One also gets a glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar in the trailer, as a dark-skinned girl.

The trailer has some rib-tickling lines and we must say, we are happy to see Javed Jaffery on the big screen.

Speaking about 'Bala', Ayushmann had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "We have made films on various topics and issues, this one is one of the most topical and relatable as men across the country, maybe even the world, are grappling with it. Thankfully, I'm blessed with good hair but many of my friends who are in their early 30s, are complaining of a receding or thinning hairline. So, I'm aware that though we are dealing with the subject in a light-hearted manner, it is a serious issue."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 7, 2019. Interestingly, Sunny Singh starrer 'Ujda Chaman', which deals with the same topic, is also releasing on the same day. So, which out of these two films will shine bright at the box office? Only time holds an answer to that!

