    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bald Men Are Cool, Says ‘Bala’ Star Yami Gautam

      By
      |

      Opening up about how she actually is in real-life, 'Bala' actor Yami Gautam said in an interview that she wouldn't mind having a bald man as her life partner. In Bala, the actress is seen as a TikTok star, who gets heartbroken after coming to know that her on-screen husband is a bald man.

      ‘Why Not?'

      ‘Why Not?'

      During a media interaction, she was asked if she would accept a bald man as her life partner, to which she said, "Why not? I feel bald men are really cool. They look really cool. The idea of the film is to tell people that they should love themselves first, and only then can you expect others to love you."

      ‘Bald Men Are Cool'

      ‘Bald Men Are Cool'

      "I feel bald men are really cool. They look really cool. The idea of the film is to tell people that they should love themselves first, and only then can you expect others to love you," she said during a special screening of the movie in Bala.

      On The Film's Success

      On The Film's Success

      Bala managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the first four days of its release. Talking about it, she said, "I am happy with the way the film is doing (business) in theatres, because we all knew that Amar (Kaushik, director) has made a really good film. But when you get such (a) response that shows in the box-office numbers, it feels special. In just three days, the film has done really well. We are getting a lot of calls and messages, and people are sharing videos while watching the film in theatres so, it feels very overwhelming."

      About Bala

      About Bala

      Ayushmann Khurrana plays a young man, who suffers from premature balding in the movie. The film also shows how he faces the society, while being someone who lacks confidence. Bhumi Pednekar also plays a key role in Bala.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue