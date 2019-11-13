Bald Men Are Cool, Says ‘Bala’ Star Yami Gautam

‘Why Not?'

During a media interaction, she was asked if she would accept a bald man as her life partner, to which she said, "Why not? I feel bald men are really cool. They look really cool. The idea of the film is to tell people that they should love themselves first, and only then can you expect others to love you."

‘Bald Men Are Cool'

On The Film's Success

Bala managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the first four days of its release. Talking about it, she said, "I am happy with the way the film is doing (business) in theatres, because we all knew that Amar (Kaushik, director) has made a really good film. But when you get such (a) response that shows in the box-office numbers, it feels special. In just three days, the film has done really well. We are getting a lot of calls and messages, and people are sharing videos while watching the film in theatres so, it feels very overwhelming."

About Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a young man, who suffers from premature balding in the movie. The film also shows how he faces the society, while being someone who lacks confidence. Bhumi Pednekar also plays a key role in Bala.