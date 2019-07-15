Batla House Song O Saki Saki: Nora Fatehi Steals The Show With Her Sizzling Dance Moves

After teasing us with the little sneak-peek, the makers of John Abraham's 'Batla House' have released the first song 'O Saki Saki' picturised on Nora Fatehi. The track is a recreated version of Koena Mitra's popular track 'O Saki Saki' from 'Musafir'.

The 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi once again pulls off some sensational never-seen-before dance moves and leaves you asking for more. While the song fails to match up to the original, Nora's sizzling grooves is the highlight of the track. Choreographed and directed by Adil Sheikh, the recreated version has been recomposed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar.

Check out the song here.

Speaking about recreating the iconic song, Nora was earlier quoted as saying, "Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like O Saki Saki, which has been made on such an epic level by Tanishq, sung by Neha and Tulsi; is a dream. The way Tanishq has composed this song is out of this world and I knew visually I'll have to match up. I learnt to dance with fire fans for the first time within only three days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky, it was difficult to maneuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance."

She further added, "The best part is that I am acting in 'Batla House', so my character's performance to the song in the film leads up to a very important sequence of events that carries the story forward. I am very grateful to Nikkhil Advani sir, Bhushan Kumar sir, John Abraham, T-series and Emmay Entertainment for giving me this opportunity. As an artist, I always want to take it up another level, give something new to the audience and push my self further, be it with my desi avatar or with the intense hook step in the video O Saki Saki. I am hoping I am able to achieve that and I'm looking forward for the audience to see my performance throughout the film."

Singer Tulsi Kumar was quoted as saying, "O Saki Saki will become a dance anthem for the season. In the past as well, everyone grooved to the track and it's back yet again in a completely new version. This year is about reinventing my voice, challenging myself to show a different side of my vocal quality. With this song, I have pushed my boundaries and tried to do something very different. After doing several romantic soft numbers, I am stepping into doing high on energy, peppy dance tracks, which I am completely enjoying. Tanishk has done wonders with the track and it also marks my first collaboration with Neha. Nora will surprise the audiences with her sizzling performance and it's great to lend my voice for her. I am super excited for the audiences to see the song."

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Emmay Entertainment's Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films' Sandeep Leyzell, the film is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

