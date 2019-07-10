Batla House Trailer: John Abraham Sets Out To Unravel The Truth Behind Batla House Encounter

After films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu, John Abraham is back with a hard-hitting film. This time, he is essaying the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the Batla House encounter, in Nikkhil Advani's 'Batla House.' The man is known as one of the most decorated cops of India.

With the film's trailer, the actor is ready to bring the truth behind Delhi's 2008 encounter on the big screen. Recently, the makers launched posters and promos that gave the audiences a sneak-peak into the encounter and what happened in Batla House. The built-up campaign left everyone intrigued about the trailer.

After much anticipation, the trailer of the film was launched today at an event in Mumbai with actors John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi present.

It promises a real story about the controversial encounter that happened in Batla House, that took place 11 years ago in the national capital. Right from the first frame, the trailer looks gripping and leaves you asking for more. Check it out here.

Agreeing that it's a huge responsibility to play a real-life character, John earlier said in an interview, "The responsibility is even bigger as this is the first time I am playing someone who is still serving. If he (Sanjeev Kumar) thinks I am not good enough, he can shoot me (laughs!). So, I better be good at portraying him in the film."

In a bid to get into the skin of the character, the actor spent a lot of time with Sanjeev and shared, "I spent a lot of time with Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna to understand his mindset, body language, the way he sits, stands, talks, reacts to situations and what he went through. I had a million questions for him."

Produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment, JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films, Batla House will clash with Prabhas's Saaho and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal on August 15, 2019.

