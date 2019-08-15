Batla House Twitter Review: The John Abraham Starrer Impresses Fans
John Abraham, last seen in the action-thriller Romeo Akbar Walter, is back with his latest release Batla House, which hit screens today (August 15, 2019). The film, directed by Nikhil Advani, features the handsome hero in the role of a daring cop and revolves around a real-life encounter that took place in 2008. Batla House reportedly features plenty of action sequences and patriotic dialogues, which might make it a feast for the masses. The film features Marathi actress Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. Actors Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma and Kranti Prakash Jha too are a part of the cast.
The first shows of Batla House are already underway. Here is the Twitter review.
vivek kapoor @vivekkapoor9
#BatlaHouse is an engrossing film. It makes you think, question & wonder how we can be brainwashed & misled. It also highlights the irony of how the upholder of justice is doubted & questioned. Kudos
@nikkhiladvani
@monishaadvani
@madhubhojwani
@TheJohnAbraham
& the entire team
Ankush Ramani @ramani_ankush
#BatlaHouse-A story of one of India's most controversial cop is going in cinemas near you today!!
Guys go n watch #batlahouse ,One the best performance of our Hero
@TheJohnAbraham
awaited action pack of 2k19 !!
Ritesh John (JAFCIAN) @TheRiteshJohn
Guyz must watch our #BatlaHouse Thanks for making such an awesome movie #Batlahouse i request to all of you please go and watch our batla house in your nearest theatre..Special Thanks to
@TheJohnAbraham
Sir
@mrunal0801
@madhubhojwani
ma'am
@monishaadvani
ma'am
@nikkhiladvani
Sir