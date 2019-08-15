Batla House Twitter Review: The John Abraham Starrer Impresses Fans

vivek kapoor @vivekkapoor9

#BatlaHouse is an engrossing film. It makes you think, question & wonder how we can be brainwashed & misled. It also highlights the irony of how the upholder of justice is doubted & questioned. Kudos

@nikkhiladvani

@monishaadvani

@madhubhojwani

@TheJohnAbraham

& the entire team

Ankush Ramani @ramani_ankush

#BatlaHouse-A story of one of India's most controversial cop is going in cinemas near you today!!

Guys go n watch #batlahouse ,One the best performance of our Hero

@TheJohnAbraham

awaited action pack of 2k19 !!

Ritesh John (JAFCIAN) @TheRiteshJohn

Guyz must watch our #BatlaHouse Thanks for making such an awesome movie #Batlahouse i request to all of you please go and watch our batla house in your nearest theatre..Special Thanks to

@TheJohnAbraham

Sir

@mrunal0801

@madhubhojwani

ma'am

@monishaadvani

ma'am

@nikkhiladvani

Sir