    Batla House Twitter Review: The John Abraham Starrer Impresses Fans

    By
    |

    John Abraham, last seen in the action-thriller Romeo Akbar Walter, is back with his latest release 'Batla House', which hit screens today (August 15, 2019). The film, directed by Nikhil Advani, features the handsome hero in the role of a daring cop and revolves around a real-life encounter that took place in 2008. 'Batla House' reportedly features plenty of action sequences and patriotic dialogues, which might make it a feast for the masses. The film has Marathi actress Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. Actors Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma and Kranti Prakash Jha too are a part of the cast.

    The first shows of 'Batla House' are already underway. Here is the Twitter review.

    vivek kapoor @vivekkapoor9

    #BatlaHouse is an engrossing film. It makes you think, question & wonder how we can be brainwashed & misled. It also highlights the irony of how the upholder of justice is doubted & questioned. Kudos

    @nikkhiladvani

    @monishaadvani

    @madhubhojwani

    @TheJohnAbraham

    & the entire team

    Ankush Ramani @ramani_ankush

    #BatlaHouse-A story of one of India's most controversial cop is going in cinemas near you today!!

    Guys go n watch #batlahouse ,One the best performance of our Hero

    @TheJohnAbraham

    awaited action pack of 2k19 !!

    Ritesh John (JAFCIAN) @TheRiteshJohn

    Guyz must watch our #BatlaHouse Thanks for making such an awesome movie #Batlahouse i request to all of you please go and watch our batla house in your nearest theatre..Special Thanks to

    @TheJohnAbraham

    Sir

    @mrunal0801

    @madhubhojwani

    ma'am

    @monishaadvani

    ma'am

    @nikkhiladvani

    Sir

    JohnAbrahamOnline @JohnAbraham_On

    BatlaHouse

    #OneWordReview P-R-O-D-I-G-I-O-U-S

    @TheJohnAbraham

    is BACK with a BANG... THIS MOVIE WILL ENJOY STUPENDOUS run in the cinema halls in whole country

    THIS WILL BE AN IMMENSE SUCCESS AT THE BOX OFFICE.

    ONE OF THE BEST MOVIE OF 2019

    RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫

    @zmilap

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

