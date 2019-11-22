BBC Journalist Tom Brook Interviews Shah Rukh Khan & SRKians Are Super Proud!

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a special stand-alone episode with the popular American chat show host, David Letterman, for Netflix and now, BBC's well-known journalist, Tom Brook interacts with Mr Khan. For the unversed, Tom Brook is the main presenter of BBC's flagship cinema programme - Talking Movies. Apparently, he flew down to Mumbai especially for Shah Rukh Khan and all the SRKians are super proud!

King Khan at the #TalkingMovies special episode shoot today as he narrates some special dialogues

Netizens say Shah Rukh Khan is putting India on a global map in the most dignified way and they can't wait enough for his interview with Tom Brook.

Earlier, David Letterman was all praises for Mr Khan and had said that he was one of the loveliest persons he has ever spoken to. He had said, "The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was a flop at the box office and had left SRK all disappointed. Owing to the same reason, the Raees actor decided to take a break from the films and hasn't signed any film yet.

However, at a recent media interaction SRK assured his fans that he will soon make an announcement about his next project.