Best Body VFX Award Goes To Kartik Aaryan: Netizens Troll Actor For 'Fake Abs' In New Ad!

Diet Sabya Calls Out Kartik Aaryan

Sharing the video on Instagram, Diet Sabya wrote, "By popular demand, @kartikaaryan did @veetindia put you on the #Gandi #diet? #beautyplus #lol #dietsabya #photoshop #fake #abs." (sic)

The Actor's New Ad Gets Slammed

The Instagram account further called the ad, "Problematic, tone deaf, 2000-late version of masculinity and misleading too."

Fans Poke Fun At The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Star

A netizen wrote, "This ad is wrong on so many levels...fake abs...toxic masculinity...now promoting hair removal as sexy for men also as if women were not enough." Another user commented, "Bollywood award functions should now start having "Best Body VFX" award 😂." "The ab contour popped through the screen I have a cracked screen now 💀😤," read another comment. (sic)

For Those Who Haven't Seen The Ad

It features Kartik in a double role - as Hairy and Harry. One character is shown to have the ideal body type with hairless chest and can date more girls while the other one can't since he has a hairy chest. Fans blasted the actor for promoting toxic masculinity in the ad.